A man was found dead at Compton Community College Saturday night in what authorities believe was the result of a road rage incident.Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detective learned that deputies from the Compton station were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue regarding a hit-and-run traffic crash in the area. As they were responding, the call changed to a gunshot victim.Those deputies were sent to the 1100 block of East Artesia Boulevard, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the campus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities believe the incident started in the South Santa Fe Avenue area and turned into a road rage confrontation. They believe the victim was chased by a suspect, climbed over the fence and then was shot on the college campus.No suspect description was available, and no murder weapon has been recovered.The investigation is ongoing.