COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --A man was found dead at Compton Community College Saturday night in what authorities believe was the result of a road rage incident.
Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detective learned that deputies from the Compton station were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue regarding a hit-and-run traffic crash in the area. As they were responding, the call changed to a gunshot victim.
Those deputies were sent to the 1100 block of East Artesia Boulevard, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the campus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities believe the incident started in the South Santa Fe Avenue area and turned into a road rage confrontation. They believe the victim was chased by a suspect, climbed over the fence and then was shot on the college campus.
No suspect description was available, and no murder weapon has been recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.