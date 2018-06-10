LA man drowns in river at Sequoia National Park

This map shows the location of Sequoia National Park.

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. --
Officials at Sequoia National Park say a 36-year-old man from Los Angeles drowned in the Kaweah River.

Park officials were notified at Sunday afternoon of a visitor being swept down the Middle Fork of the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have issued warnings through the foothills of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks saying snowmelt is causing the river to flow much faster creating dangerous conditions.

"With rising area temperatures, rivers look very inviting. Please stay away as they are swift, cold, and dangerous," said Elizabeth Dietzen, U.S. Park Ranger
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningSequoia National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News