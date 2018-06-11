The King of India restaurant makes move, reopens its doors in Hollywood

Looking to chow down on some fresh and authentic Indian fare? The King of India has you covered at 1106 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Unit A, in Hollywood.
After an unfortunate fire took down the restaurant's original location in Van Nuys, the eatery made the move to Hollywood and started anew, featuring the same flavorful Indian and Pakistani cuisine as before.
Diners can expect to find plenty of vegetarian options on the menu, like vegetable samosas, fresh salads and a selection of vegetarian curries. However, omnivores will also have plenty to choose from, including chicken wings served with mint chutney, shrimp with dry green masala and lamb simmered in a coconut milk curry.
For dessert, diners can enjoy rice pudding garnished with nuts and raisins or housemade cheese balls served in heavy syrup. Catering and delivery are also available. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Angela G., who reviewed the relocated restaurant on May 30, wrote, "The best samosas I've ever tasted. So delicious! I snarfed both of them down and could barely eat the rest of my dinner. Thank you for that little bit of heaven this evening. And, yes, the naan bread is quite fluffy and yummy, too."
"Great location," added Yelper Anar I. "The food is amazing and the service is great."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The King of India is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
