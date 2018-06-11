Newbury Park woman calls 911, demands to be taken to dentist, punches deputy

Erin Bond, 26, is seen in a booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. (Ventura County Sheriff's Department)

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A Newbury Park woman was arrested after she called 911, demanded deputies to take her to the dentist, then punched a deputy in the face.

Erin Bond, 26, called 911 last Thursday morning asking for help with some sort of emergency. When two deputies arrived at her home in the 100 block of Cindy Avenue, Bond began complaining to them about a recent dental procedure, and demanded that the deputies take her to the dentist to schedule a new appointment or obtain a referral to a different dentist, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

The deputies explained to Bond that her complaint about her dentist was not a criminal issue, and that they could not take her to the dentist's office. After several minutes of conversation, the deputies told Bond they were leaving.

That's when Bond followed one of the deputies to his patrol vehicle and stood directly in front of it so he could not drive away, authorities said. Both deputies tried to convince Bond to move out of the street and return to her house, but she refused.

The deputies explained multiple times to Bond that she would be arrested if she did not move away from the front of the vehicle, but Bond refused and continued to block the patrol vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

When deputies approached Bond to arrest her, she punched one of the deputies twice in the face, authorities said.

At that point, the deputies grabbed Bond and attempted to control her on the ground, but she continued to resist by kicking and struggling, officials said. Bond was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.

Bond was booked for one count of battery on a peace officer. No one was seriously injured in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dentistarrestventura county sheriff's departmentNewbury ParkThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News