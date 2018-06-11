What will $2,900 rent you in the LA Metro area?

We compared what $2,900 might get you in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach, using data from rental site Zumper to present a snapshot of the area's rental landscape.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Los Angeles -- 7806 McLaren Ave.
This 1,358-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 7806 McLaren Ave. in Los Angeles' West Hills neighborhood. Asking $2,900/month, it's priced 37 percent below the $4,621 median rent for a three bedroom in Los Angeles.
In the home, expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, a patio and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Long Beach -- 400 W. Ocean Blvd., #201
Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 400 W. Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach's Downtown neighborhood. It's also listed for $2,900/month for its 1,070-square-feet of space--45 percent pricier than Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,000.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, a residents lounge and storage. In the corner unit, anticipate air conditioning, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features, a patio and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and is quite bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Santa Monica -- 2803 Arizona Ave., #8
Listed at $2,900/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 2803 Arizona Ave. in Santa Monica's Mid-City neighborhood is 38 percent below Santa Monica's median two-bedroom rent of $4,709.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, built-in storage features, quartz countertops, a walk-in closet and large windows. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
Manhattan Beach -- 2516 Alma Ave.
Finally, here's a 480-square-foot studio apartment at 2516 Alma Ave. in Manhattan Beach, listed at $2,900/month. That's on par with Manhattan Beach's median studio rent of $2,900.
The studio, which comes with a private entrance, offers hardwood flooring, air conditioning, new window coverings and a patio. Building amenities include assigned parking. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable.
(See the complete listing here.)