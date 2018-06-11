Hungry for burgers? Here are the 5 best spots to satisfy your cravings in Irvine

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger outlets in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. In-N-Out Burger
Topping the list is the iconic California chain In-N-Out Burger. Located at 4115 Campus Dr., it's the highest rated burger joint in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 608 reviews on Yelp. The fast-food establishment has outposts throughout the western United States. Yelp reviewers praise its friendly service and fresh ingredients.
The menu is limited, as with other locations, but reviewers rave about the animal-style cheeseburger -- a mustard-cooked beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onions and special In-N-Out sauce. Customers can ask for other various modifications from the "secret menu."
2. The Stand
Next up is Oak Creek's The Stand, situated at 5633 Alton Parkway, Building 200. With 4.5 stars out of 440 reviews on Yelp, the New American chain, with locations throughout Southern California, has proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, expect to find fresh spins on American classics like The French Onion Soup -- a burger consisting of Gruyere cheese, red wine onions and crispy onion strings on a double Parmesan-crusted bun, served with onion soup au jus. (You can view the full menu here.)
3. The Cut
Westpark Plaza's The Cut, located at 3831 Alton Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American eatery, offering signature hand-crafted burgers, 4.5 stars out of 429 reviews.
World-renowned chef Andres Dangond delivers a straightforward menu of all-natural, certified humane burgers, which are also hormone and antibiotic free. Look for offerings like the Original with pickles and The Colombian, which includes smoked mozzarella, cilantro chimichurri and roasted bananas. (See the full menu here.)
4. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar
New American chain Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,321 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13290 Jamboree Road to see for yourself.
With locations across Southern California -- as well as Texas, Colorado and Nevada -- this eatery serves up classic comfort food fare and burgers in a cozy setting with a mountain lodge theme. Come try the popular bison burger consisting of Durham Ranch grass-raised Wyoming bison, havarti cheese, caramelized onions, bacon jam, field greens, tomatoes and mayo. (You can check out other burger offerings here.)
5. BurntZilla
Last but not least, check out BurntZilla, which has earned four stars out of 1,071 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional fusion American spot, which offers hot dogs and burgers, at 14413 Culver Dr.
BurntZilla -- a union between two of Orange County's top food trucks -- offers modern takes on classic comfort foods, as well as Asian-inspired twists on traditional hot dogs. Menu varieties are in miniature form and include specialties like cheeseburger sliders with grilled onions and avocado aioli. (Check out the menu here.)