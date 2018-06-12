New escape room Entropy LA brings thrills to University Park

Looking for an escape room to lose yourself in? A new business is here to help. Located at 940 W. Washington Blvd., Unit A in University Park, the new arrival is called Entropy LA.
"We are looking for volunteers to help us with our dimensional time machine," the company says on its website, with the goal of pushing through "a world of chaos" to create a wormhole through space and time.
The interactive experience runs in 90-minute increments and is ideal for escape room aficionados and newbies alike. Children as young as 8 are welcome, so long as they are accompanied by an adult. (Visit the website here to book your next adventure.)
The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Beverly B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 4, said, "Came here with a group of six this past Friday night and we had a blast! The puzzles were creative and different from other rooms I've done. I wasn't sure what to expect from a 90-minute adventure, but it was well worth the drive to come experience this new escape room."
"Totally did not expect this to be as enigmatic, thoughtful and coercive as it was," shared Yelper David R. "It's not easy to find 90-minute escape rooms, and this one allows you the time to be dynamic and not rush you through everything."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Entropy LA is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
