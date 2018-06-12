What will $2,200 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Los Angeles if you've got $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
922 Shenandoah St., #2 (South Carthay)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 922 Shenandoah St. It's listed for $2,200/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and two parking spots. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, three closets and new stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
117 Winston St., #405 (Downtown)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 117 Winston St. that's also going for $2,200/month.
The building features an elevator, on-site laundry, a business center, a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. In the studio, there are concrete floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, exposed brick and large windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1636 Greenfield Ave. (Westwood)
Next, check out this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1636 Greenfield Ave. It's listed for $2,200/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, a ceiling fan, generous storage space and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1944 Whitley Ave. (Hollywood Hills)
Located at 1944 Whitley Ave., here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $2,198/month.
A swimming pool is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
