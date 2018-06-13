PETS & ANIMALS

Pit bull beaten by owner after man crashed car in Ontario

ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
A man is accused of beating his dog after crashing his car in Ontario on Monday, and now faces animal cruelty charges.

The suspect was driving down Archibald Avenue when he crashed and began hitting his 2-year-old dog in the middle of the street, later abandoning it and driving away from the scene.

A good Samaritan took care of the pit bull mix and followed the owner of the dog before he crashed again.

The animal owner was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and will be charged with animal cruelty.

The dog, which the shelter has named "Eddie," is being kept at the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA.

He is under protective custody and will remain at the humane society pending the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogspit bullOntarioSan Bernardino
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed Simba toy
VIDEO: Shark feasts on dead whale off OC coast
Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot
'Zombie-like' virus killing raccoons in NY's Central Park
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News