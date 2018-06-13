Pit bull beaten by owner after man crashed car in Ontario

A man is accused of beating his dog after crashing his car in Ontario on Monday, and now faces animal cruelty charges.The suspect was driving down Archibald Avenue when he crashed and began hitting his 2-year-old dog in the middle of the street, later abandoning it and driving away from the scene.A good Samaritan took care of the pit bull mix and followed the owner of the dog before he crashed again.The animal owner was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and will be charged with animal cruelty.The dog, which the shelter has named "Eddie," is being kept at the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA.He is under protective custody and will remain at the humane society pending the investigation.