New independent pharmacy Medi-Ex opens its doors in Anaheim

A new local independent pharmacy has opened up shop in Anaheim. The new arrival, called Medi-Ex Pharmacy, is located at 1067 N. State College Blvd.
An array of health services are currently available, ranging from health screenings and immunizations to diabetes support and education. Over-the-counter medications (for all ages) are available to meet individual healthcare needs.
Additional pharmacy items include select toiletries, first aid necessities and infant care products.
Visit the website here for a list of current coupons. (Note: coupons are not eligible with government-insured programs.)
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Jackie L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 2, said, "I'm from Chicago and needed medicine. ... Very sweet and helpful people! Recommend to everyone."
"I am so glad this pharmacy has opened in this community," shared Yelper Brandon V. "They can fill all your prescription needs. Currently, they're accepting most health insurance plans and will be accepting more soon. They have a generic Rx program that gives you discounts on most common prescriptions. If they don't have an item or prescription, they can order it in for you quickly."
Head on over to check it out: Medi-Ex Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
