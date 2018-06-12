Craving Indian cuisine? Check out the 4 best spots to savor in Irvine

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Annapoorna Fine Indian Cuisines
Photo: Jayalal V./Yelp
Topping the list is Annapoorna Fine Indian Cuisines. Located at 14450 Culver Dr., Suite A in El Camino Real, its the highest rated Indian restaurant in Irvine, boasting four stars out of 869 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant specializes in healthy (and authentic) Indian fare in the form of soups, dosas (pancakes), chicken delicacies and more. Yelpers praise the garlic naan -- freshly made bread topped with fresh garlic and cilantro -- as well as the vegetable samosas. (You can view the full menu here.)
2. Clay Oven
Photo: Clay Oven Cuisine Of India /Yelp
Next up is El Camino Real's Clay Oven , situated at 15435 Jeffrey Rd., Suite 116. With four stars out of 468 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Try one of the eatery's many tandoori dishes, ranging from chicken with Black Cobra chili spice to South Indian-spiced prawns. (See the full summer menu here.)
3. Vishnu
Photo: felix l./Yelp
Vishnu, located in the Irvine Business Complex at 17945 Sky Park Circle, Suite J, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian and Pakistani spot four stars out of 266 reviews.
On the menu, expect to find classic Indian staples like Apollo fish, eggplant chutney, chicken kababs, okra coconut fry and lamb vindaloo (a spicy hot dish made with coconut, vinegar and red chilli peppers).
For dessert, try the tiramisu or gulab jamun -- berry-sized balls dipped in rose flavored sugar syrup. (Check out the full menu here.)
4. Indian Curry Cuisine
Photo: crystal y./Yelp
Also in the Irvine Business Complex is Indian Curry Cuisine, with four stars out of 125 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 2626 Dupont Dr., Suite 850 to see for yourself.
A vast selection of fresh Indian fare is on hand, ranging from paneer and Indo-Chinese vegetarian entrees to kabobs and tandoori-style dishes. Popular offerings include chicken tikka masala, navaratan korma -- a creamy vegetable curry -- and samosa chutney. (See the full menu here.)