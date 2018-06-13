BUSINESS

Cost Plus World Market brings international home decor and more to Burbank

Photo: Cost Plus World Market/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some globally inspired home accents that are sourced from around the world? A new business has you covered. Called Cost Plus World Market, the new addition is located at 201 E. Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank.

The original store made its grand debut in 1958 in San Francisco's famed Fisherman's Wharf, the company says on its site, eventually becoming a national chain with over 259 stores across the U.S.

Designed to mirror a global bazaar, retail offerings include worldly home accents, furniture, artwork, children's toys, an array of international food and wine, jewelry and much more.

Visit the website here for a list of current seasonal decor, perfect for the summer months ahead.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new furniture store seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Tomas R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 31, said, "Had an amazing time at last night's Cost Plus World Market sneak peek. ... Not only is this one of the roomiest World Markets I've been to, but it's also one of the prettiest. I especially loved the wall of chairs hanging behind the tables in the dining room area. Totally eye-catching and a breeze to shop as well."

"Cost Plus World Market in Burbank is awesome!" echoed Yelper Leda A. "This is a wonderful place to purchase pieces of furniture, home decor and gourmet food."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cost Plus World Market is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinebusiness
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News