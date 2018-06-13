Carnivore's delight: 3 new Los Angeles steakhouses to visit now

RedRock
11301 Olympic Blvd., Suite 209, Sawtelle
PHOTO: Red Rock-Sawtelle/YELP
RedRock is a Japanese chain and steakhouse that recently debuted in the Sawtelle district of Los Angeles. This is the second area location for the prominent eatery, with other establishments situated in Torrance, Kyoto, Hiroshima and Tokyo, to name a few.
Rock out with classic Japanese beef bowls, consisting of American-cut meat served atop a bed of rice with raw egg and special yogurt sauce. A la carte items include anchovy potatoes, housemade pickles and warm potato salad with bacon.
Wash it all down with a refreshing glass of wine, Japanese beer, fresh fruit sours or hot/cold sake. (You can check out the menu here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.
Alvin S., who reviewed RedRock on June 2, wrote: "We ordered the U.S. Kobe slice beef and Angus rib-eye steak bowls, which were delicious. ... The U.S. Kobe sliced beef bowl is my recommendation. Think of housemade roast beef, medium-rare over a bed of perfectly cooked rice and glazed with a sweet and savory teriyaki sauce."
"Really great, friendly staff," added Yelper Downtown B. "The food is amazing."
RedRock is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily.
APL Restaurant
1680 Vine St., Hollywood
Photo: Apl restaurant/Yelp
Situated in Hollywood's historic Taft building is APL Restaurant -- an upscale steakhouse and traditional American spot that comes courtesy of chef Adam Perry Lang.
The contemporary establishment says it draws inspiration from the steakhouse classics of the late 1800s and early 1900s, celebrating steaks, chops, seafood and more with an air of "French sensibility."
For dinner, try the APL select filet mignon or a broiled steak available in several different cuts. Sides include creamed spinach with confit garlic, cauliflower steak and (the ever popular) fries with malt vinegar and salt. (The full dinner menu is available here.)
With a four-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp, APL Restaurant has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Marc D., who reviewed the newcomer on May 29, wrote: "This new Hollywood steakhouse fires on all cylinders, as its aged meat makes for some top-notch beef chewing pleasure. We had the porterhouse and loved every bite of it! Besides the steak, another meat marvel managed to catch my attention: thick-cut bacon -- how could you say no? I'm glad I didn't!"
"Super delicious, loved it," shared Yelper Ryan H. "Had the New York prime rib, and it was one of the smoothest, most tender steaks I've ever had."
APL Restaurant is open from 5:30-11 p.m. daily.
Terra
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
PHOTO: julie k./YELP
Terra is an Italian steakhouse and cocktail bar situated in the Eataly complex in Century City. This rooftop bar and restaurant serves up delicate portions of pork, beef and mutton, as well as grass-fed New York strip steaks.
A selection of botanical cocktails are available, consisting of alcohol infused with herbs from Terra's very own rooftop garden. Come try the Tiki Italiano -- a signature cocktail made with Vida Mezcal, Cynar, smoked pineapple and lime.
Terra's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Karen H., who was one of the first users to visit Terra on June 1, wrote: "I love this place! The rooftop terrace is beautiful, and the food is great."
And Yelper Sam E. said, "Such a great new spot inside of Eataly! On the top floor with a view of the city, this brand-new kitchen has a menu to please a platform of palates. They have a good amount of vegetarian dishes that can be made vegan and those who enjoy a carnivorous meal will also appreciate the menu."
Terra is open from 5-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.