FOOD & DRINK

4 food and drink fests in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Courtney Prather/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Los Angeles food and beverage. From craft donuts to craft beer, here's what to do on the local food scene.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Artwalk Night Market at Fourth and Spring





Kick your weekend dining-spree off early at the Artwalk Night Market at Fourth and Spring streets this Thursday night. You'll find street artists showcasing their wares, live DJ sets and some of the city's tastiest food trucks -- like Belly Bombz with its Korean wings and sliders, Rice Balls of Fire with its sushi burritos, The Original Grilled Cheese Truck and more.

When: Thursday, June 14, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Broadway Center Parking, Fourth and Spring streets
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DTLA Donut Fest at Union Station





Donut miss the DTLA Donut Fest at Union Station this Saturday. For seven straight hours you'll have access to a baker's dozen of the city's sweetest donut makers -- like newcomer Trejo's Donuts from the actor Danny Trejo, the totally vegan bakery Air + Day, and Churros Don Abel with its modern take on the classic Mexican treat.
When: Saturday, June 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Union Staton, 800 N. Alameda St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Afro-Brunch LA's World Cup viewing party at The Marke





Join Afro-Brunch LA for its first of many events supporting African teams competing in the 2018 World Cup.

On the menu this Saturday: quintessential African home-cooking --including scrambled eggs and yams, jollof rice and goat meat -- cocktails named after African destinations, tribes and soccer legends, and a healthy dose of afrobeat.

When: Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: The Marke, 3311 S. Main St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

L.A. Beer Week Kickoff Festival at Los Angeles Center Studios





The 10th Annual L.A. Beer Week kicks off this Saturday with a major festival at the Los Angeles Center Studios in Downtown L.A. There will be 90 independent craft breweries in the house -- more than any other craft brew festival in town -- plus a slew of local food vendors and live music, interactive games, a photo booth and more to keep you entertained.

Just a few of the brewers you can expect to meet: 8 one 8 Brewing, Strand Brewing Co., Los Angeles Ale Works and Pizza Port Brewing Company.

When: Saturday, June 16, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Los Angeles Center Studios, 450 S. Bixel St.
Admission: $25 for designated drivers; $50 for general admission; $70 for VIP admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News