What's the cheapest rental available in the Fairfax, right now?

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Fairfax look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Fairfax via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
853 N. Alta Vista Blvd.
Listed at $1,495/month, this studio, located at 853 N. Alta Vista Blvd., is 6.3 percent less than the $1,595/month median rent for a studio in the Fairfax.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a stove, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
367 N. Orange Grove Ave., #103
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 367 N. Orange Grove Ave, is listed for $1,850/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, a breakfast nook and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.
North Sierra Bonita and Oakwood avenues
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at North Sierra Bonita and Oakwood avenues, which is going for $2,275/month.
In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, generous closet space and large windows. On-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
North Ogden Drive and Rosewood Avenue
Then there's this residen with one bedroom and one bathroom at North Ogden Drive and Rosewood Avenue, listed at $2,595/month.
The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a decorative fireplace. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
