3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes in Loma Linda

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck in Loma Linda on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.The USGS said the earthquake hit 1 mile southeast of Loma Linda. The USGS reported a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, but downgraded it to 3.6 magnitude.Shortly after the earthquake in Loma Linda, the USGS said a second quake of 3.0 magnitude struck about 7 miles north, northeast of Banning.ABC7 viewers reported feeling the earthquakes in in Redlands, Fontana, San Bernardino, and north of Palm Springs.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.