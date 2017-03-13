3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes in Loma Linda

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck in Loma Linda on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The USGS said the earthquake hit 1 mile southeast of Loma Linda. The USGS reported a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, but downgraded it to 3.6 magnitude.
Shortly after the earthquake in Loma Linda, the USGS said a second quake of 3.0 magnitude struck about 7 miles north, northeast of Banning.
ABC7 viewers reported feeling the earthquakes in in Redlands, Fontana, San Bernardino, and north of Palm Springs.
