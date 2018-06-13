Veteran resource center opens at Long Beach Main Library

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --The Long Beach Main Library has opened their Veterans Resource Center. The center is open to the public and is equipped with a computer dedicated for veteran resources.
There are also private study rooms and materials to assist veterans and their families regarding benefits.
Community members can check out the materials with a LBPL library card, but no card required to use materials in the library.
The center will also feature book discussions on military topics, along with art and song writing workshops.