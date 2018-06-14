REAL ESTATE

Renting in Hollywood: What will $1,600 get you?

Garfield Place & Hollywood Boulevard. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Hollywood?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Hollywood is currently hovering around $2,050.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

6134 Carlos Ave.




Listed at $1,600/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6134 Carlos Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a wall heater, ceiling fans, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and generous closet space. The building features assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

823 N. Hudson Ave.



Next, there's this studio over at 823 N. Hudson Ave. It's also listed for $1,600/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, there are carpeted floors, closet space, built-in storage features and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

5856 Willoughby Ave.




Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5856 Willoughby Ave. that's going for $1,595/month.

In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, new light fixtures, a balcony, large windows and built-in storage features. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Garfield Place & Hollywood Boulevard



Located at Garfield Place & Hollywood Boulevard, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,575/month.

The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space, two ceiling fans, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5613 Virginia Ave.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 5613 Virginia Ave. It's listed for $1,550/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, recessed lighting, closet space and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
