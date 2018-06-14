Watch and learn: 3 entertainment events in Los Angeles this weekend

'Ghostbusters' midnight screening at Vista Theatre

Hollywood pitch workshop at CBS Studio Center

'The Ride Back' screening at Autry Museum of the American West

Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy -- from catching a midnight screening of the original Ghostbusters to learning how to pitch your own Hollywood project. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---Ghosts are running wild all over New York. Who you gonna call?How about your friends at the Nerds Like Us film series, who are hosting a special one-time-only midnight screening of the 1984 "Ghostbusters." Consider dressing in character: There may be a prize for the best look.Friday, June 15, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, June 16, 2:30 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.50Ready to develop a killer Hollywood pitch? Then you won't want to miss the pitch-perfect workshop with The Greenhouse Arts & Media this Saturday.Writers, producers and anyone interested in getting into the entertainment industry will learn the key components of a strong pitch, as well as tips and tricks for effective pitching. Attendees will also have the opportunity to practice and receive feedback on their own pitches.Saturday, June 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.CBS Studio Center, 4024 Radford Ave.$40The What Is a Western? film series continues at the Autry Museum of the American West with a screening of "The Ride Back."The 1957 film features a marshal who attempts to extradite an accused killer who's fled Texas to seek refuge in Mexico. It stands out among American Westerns for its Spanish dialogue, bilingual intercultural communication and non-caricatured portrayal of Mexican characters. Offering more insight on the film before the show will be Anthony Macias, associate professor of ethnic studies at UC Riverside.Saturday, June 16, 1:30-4 p.m.Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way$14 general admission; free for Autry members; $6 for children ages 3-12; more discounts available