Best Day Foundation visits Hermosa Beach

The Best Day Foundation had its beach day at Hermosa Beach.More than 50 children and 130 volunteers hit the sand and surf.The Best Day Foundation hosts beach days for children with special needs. Some of the participants have autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, blindness, cancer and other developmental or physical challenges.Children took part in an obstacle course and spent the day building sand castles. Volunteers helped with body-boarding, kayaking, tandem surfing, paddle boarding.If you missed this one, there's another beach day put on by The Best Day Foundation on Sept. 22 and 23.