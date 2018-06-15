Work hard, play hard: Feel the burn at these 5 new Los Angeles fitness studios

Circuit 45
11845 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 100, Sawtelle
Photo: Circuit 45/Yelp
Circuit 45 is a circuit training gym designed to "give you unprecedented access to today's most innovative group training formats," the workout spot explains on its site.
An extensive selection of classes are available, ranging from kickboxing and strength training to cycling and crisis management -- a tactical workout mimicking those of first responders, that is task orientated and places emphasis on endurance, strength, power, stamina and mental toughness. (A full list of classes is available here.)
Circuit 45 is off to a strong start with a solid five-star Yelp rating.
Yelper Morgan M., who visited the new arrival on May 12, wrote: "I absolutely love this gym! ... Each class has a max of 10 people and you really feel like you are getting all the attention you need!"
"This place has changed my outlook on fitness," saidYelper Patrick C. "Since my first class to my most recent, I have yet to see the same workout twice. The instructors I've enjoyed working with so far have each pushed me beyond my limits and left me in a puddle of sweat in less than 45 minutes."
Circuit 45 is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
HVY Industry
7819 Beverly Blvd., Melrose
Photo: HVY Industry/Yelp
HVY Industry is a gym, boxing and personal training spot offering several services for those ready to take the next step in their fitness goals.
The fitness studio specializes in individualized programming, as well as nutrition counseling, boxing and self-defense training. Check out the company's Facebook page for more information on the new arrival.
HVY Industry's current rating of five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback.
Yelper Christine P. wrote: "Boom! Wow! I've heard this place referred to as 'A beautiful beast!,' and is it ever! ... HVY boasts a terrifically inspiring and welcoming ambiance, and powerful (yet 'we're all close family') energy."
"New gym that just opened up and it is beautiful!" added Yelper Dana P. "All top-of-the-line, brand-new equipment with a modern/industrial vibe that is so aesthetically pleasing."
HVY Industry is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness
6221 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 101, Beverly Grove
Photo: Mayweather Boxing + Fitness/Yelp
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is a fitness experience modeled after Floyd Mayweather, considered one of the most dominant boxers of all time, according to boxingscene.com.
The flagship location on Wilshire Boulevard is ideal for experienced and non-experienced trainees alike, featuring training tools like jump ropes, ab rollers, boxing bags, pull-up racks and more.
Several group fitness classes are on offer like high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and youth boxing -- a class designed to empower participants with confidence, strength, discipline and determination through healthy workouts. (Visit the website here for the full class schedule.)
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has received a warm reception with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of 17 reviews.
Yelper Howard G., who reviewed the gym on May 22, wrote: "This is a great boxing facility! The staff/trainers are very attentive and do a great job at helping you learn how to box or perfect your form. This is my second month at the gym, and I couldn't be more satisfied."
"Wanna get your (butt) kicked?" asked Yelper Melanie Y. "You came to the right place. The workout here is so much fun! The energy, the movement, the music, everything."
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.
Platefit
13033 Ventura Blvd., Suite F, Studio City
Photo: Platefit Studio City/Yelp
Platefit is a sports club -- with additional locations in Brentwood and West Hollywood -- specializing in interval training workouts completed on individual Power Plate machines.
According to its website, these machines are "medical-grade devices that utilize harmonic vibration." Certified motivational instructors guide students through a "high energy, music-centric workout," resulting in a 27-minute training session that strengthens and builds toned muscles. (You can learn more and take a look at the class and instructor schedule here.)
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Platefit has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Samantha W. wrote: "I love this workout studio! I've tried almost every class offered and they've all been great. It's a quick workout, but it's so challenging. You will be surprised how seemingly easy movements become so difficult once your muscles are contracting on a vibrating plate."
"This is the fastest, most effective workout ever!" noted Yelper Hillary L. "The best part is that it's only 27 minutes for a full-body workout, because it's on a vibrating power plate."
Platefit Studio City is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
PowerCore Studios
4718 Woodman Ave., Sherman Oaks
Photo: PowerCore Studios/Yelp
PowerCore Studios combines the fundamentals of Pilates with modern-style techniques in an effort to build strength, burn calories and create long-lasting results.
A multitude of classes are on offer such as the intermediate and fast-paced Total Body Burn; and Abs & A$$ -- a class dedicated to toning and sculpting those desirable areas of the body. (A full list of offerings is available here.)
Yelpers are excited about PowerCore Studios, which currently holds five stars out of five reviews on the site.
Lynn T. wrote: "They offer great classes for clients of every level, with state-of-the-art equipment including Pilates reformers, TRX suspension trainers, springboards, weights, a Cadillac reformer for private sessions, and truly everything else that I could ever want for my workout."
And Yelper Marc. S. added: The studio offers multiple types of classes, as well as brand-new equipment in a nice and open new studio. Jason, the owner, has created a nice Pilates community and I'm glad to be part of it."
PowerCore Studios is open from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sunday.