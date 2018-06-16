SOCIETY

$15.6M Harbor Blvd. improvements completed in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES --
Construction at a major entry point to San Pedro's waterfront redevelopment is finished.



The $15.6 million Harbor Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project will increase safety for vehicles and pedestrians.

The improvements make Harbor Boulevard a wider and more seamless roadway.

Traffic will flow more freely into the entrance of the new San Pedro Public Market once it's completed in two years.

The project was finished in 18 months and received $8.6 million in grants from the Los Angeles Country Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The new road will be a continuation of Harbor Boulevard with an offshoot named Miner Street.
