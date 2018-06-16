Santa Monica residents celebrate Juneteenth

Santa Monica residents celebrated Juneteenth at Virginia Avenue Park.It's the 26th year the park has hosted the event. New this year was the King's Court, which celebrated fathers by featuring ping pong, chess and other games.Children enjoyed crafts, face painting and games in the Kid's Korner. The festival also featured a cultural arts marketplace and there were plenty of good eats from some of the city's top food trucks.Juneteenth celebrates the announcement of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, which occurred two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.The Santa Monica celebration is the fifth-oldest in California.