4 can't-miss charity events in Los Angeles this week

Stories of perseverance through homelessness

Friday night wine tasting at Barnsdall Art Park

Kevan Hall trunk show benefiting Special Needs Network Inc.

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace's AnniFURsary Celebration

Looking to make a difference this week?From supporting the arts to children with special needs to homeless pets, there's plenty of good causes to support in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---Head down to The Brig in Venice this Wednesday evening to hear first-hand experiences with homelessness. Hosted by the local chapter of the United Way and the John and Marilyn Wells Family Foundation, the event will feature speakers sharing stories of overcoming homelessness as well as service providers and others working to end homelessness.Entry is free, although donations are suggested, and light refreshments will be served.Wednesday, June 20, 7-9 p.m.The Brig, 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd.Free or $10 suggested donationSip wine, picnic and watch the sun set while supporting the arts. This, and any Friday night through August 31, guests of Barnsdall Art Park will be treated to an exclusive selection of artisanal small-production wines, live DJ sets and access to a rotating selection of food trucks on the West Lawn.Friday, June 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m.Barnsdall Art Park, Hollyhock House West Lawn, 4800 Hollywood Blvd.$35 for wine tasting; $50 for wine tasting and tourShop for a cause this Saturday afternoon at Kevin Hall Atelier. The trunk show will raise funds for Special Needs Network Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to raising public awareness of developmental disabilities while supporting families, adults and children in the community.Shoppers will enjoy light bites and champagne, and all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit's summer camp for special needs children and their siblings.Saturday, June 23, 12:30-3 p.m.Kevan Hall Atelier, 8313 Beverly Blvd.FreeHelp Wallis Annenberg PetSpace celebrate its first anniversary this Sunday afternoon. The shelter -- which helps dogs, cats and bunnies find forever families -- will mark the occasion with the opportunity to meet adoptable pets, join behind-the-scenes tours, access free food trucks and more family-friendly festivities throughout the afternoon.Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, 12005 Bluff Creek DriveFree