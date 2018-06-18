BUSINESS

New furniture store Urban Home opens its doors at the Irvine Spectrum

Photo: Jennifer F./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new furniture store has opened up shop at the Irvine Spectrum Center. The newcomer, called Urban Home, is located at 700 Spectrum Center Drive near the Barnes & Noble bookstore.

The new shop -- with outposts throughout Southern California -- specializes in urban-style decor and furniture, ranging from living room love seats and entertainment centers to outdoor hammocks and bar stools.

An assortment of home accessories are also available like pillows, rugs, kitchen essentials and silk florals. (Visit the website here for a full listing of products.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Rod C., who reviewed the new spot on June 4, said, "This place is like a more affordable Crate & Barrel or Pottery Barn. The furniture looks good and isn't ridiculously overpriced. ... The staff were courteous and helpful. I'm definitely planning on coming back again."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Urban Home is open from 10 a.m-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m-10 p.m.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineIrvine
