What will $2,500 rent you in the LA Metro area?

We compared what $2,500 might get you in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, Long Beach and Santa Monica, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Los Angeles -- 7140 Flight Ave.
This 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom is located at 7140 Flight Ave. in Los Angeles' Westchester neighborhood. Asking $2,500/month, it's priced 19 percent below the $3,095 median rent for a two bedroom in Los Angeles.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pets are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Pasadena -- 227 S. Madison Ave., #204
Here's a 1,037-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 227 S. Madison Ave. in Pasadena's South neighborhood, also listed at $2,500/month. That's 11 percent less than Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $2,800.
The apartment features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and gated parking. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is great for biking.
(See the complete listing here.)
Beverly Hills -- 405 S. Crescent Drive
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 405 S. Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills is nine percent below Beverly Hills' median one-bedroom rent of $2,750.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, arched doorways and ample natural light. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
Long Beach -- 1100 E. Ocean Blvd.
There's this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit over at 1100 E. Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach. It's listed for $2,495/month for its 1,000 square feet of space--25 percent pricier than Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,000.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.
(See the complete listing here.)
Santa Monica -- 947 Seventh St., #1
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 947 Seventh St. in Santa Monica. It's also listed for $2,495/month, which is 16 percent less than Santa Monica's median one-bedroom rent of $2,975.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a spacious closet, in-unit laundry and built-in storage features. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)