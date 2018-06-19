FOOD & DRINK

Sweetfin Poké expands with new Venice eatery

Photo: Sweetfin Poké/Yelp

By Hoodline
If poke is what you're after, look no further than this homegrown chain. The newcomer to Venice, called Sweetfin Poke, is located at 1146 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

The Venice location joins eight additional restaurant outposts throughout greater Los Angeles and San Diego. Sweetfin Poke says it has a "pole to bowl" philosophy and prides itself on sourcing high-quality and sustainable fish to create poke bowls like spicy tuna with creamy togarashi sauce, shiitake chile tofu and more.

A build-your-own option is also available with an assortment of ingredients to choose from.

With a solid five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Augustin Q., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 8, said, "Welcome to the hood Sweetfin! Mango albacore, forbidden rice and crispy onions are always my go-to. Love that they are on Abbot Kinney. The cashier was super friendly and the overall service was great."

"My favorite poke in LA has finally arrived in Venice," saidYelper Kristin H. "Fish is always fresh, the toppings are more interesting than other poke shops and I love the forbidden rice and kelp noodle slaw bases."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sweetfin Poke is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
