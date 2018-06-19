Pasadena motorist with metal pole beats another driver who was armed with machete

This generic image shows a car on a curvy road. (Shutterstock)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A motorist was arrested after using a metal pole to beat another driver who pulled out a machete during an argument at a Pasadena intersection, police said.

A male victim was hospitalized in stable condition following the road rage incident Monday evening, Pasadena police Lt. Mark Goodman said.

The victim initially armed himself with the machete but put it back in his car as the two men argued, Goodman said. That's when the other man hit him six or seven times in the head with the pole.

The Orange County Register reports Tuesday that the 44-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragemachetefightarrest
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News