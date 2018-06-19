FOOD & DRINK

New Asian fusion spot Cross Roast BBQ opens its doors in the Anaheim Packing House

Photo: Cross Roast BBQ Packing House/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Asian fusion spot has you covered. The new addition to the Anaheim Packing House, called Cross Roast BBQ, is located at 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Unit 108.

The eatery -- with an additional outpost in West Anaheim -- is the brainchild of James Leung, a Hong Kong native who grew up in the San Gabriel Valley.

On the menu, expect to see an array of modern Cantonese barbecue fused with American cuisine. This is a build-your-own establishment in which patrons first select their protein from options like roasted duck, char siu pork or beef brisket, and then choose a base such as ginger rice or ramen.

Next, diners choose from an assortment of toppings like corn salsa, sesame seeds and cilantro and finally top everything off with a choice of sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

There are just two reviews on Yelp thus far, which gives it four stars.

Donald T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 13, said, "The American/Asian barbecue fusion really does make this place stand out from your average quick-service restaurant. ... This new location at the Anaheim Packing House is a blessing for all."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cross Roast BBQ Packing House is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News