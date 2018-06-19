A national chain to score eyewear has made its debut in Irvine. The new addition to Westpark, called Pearle Vision, is located at 3800D Barranca Parkway.
The business, with locations across the United States, specializes in on-site prescription eyewear, along with the expert guidance of eye care professionals. It features eyeglasses and sunglasses in a broad array of styles and from a variety of designers.
Free adjustments and eyeglass cleaning are also on hand at any participating Pearle Vision eye care center. (Visit the website here for additional information.)
The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Sakshi M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 13, said, "Great place that meets all eyewear needs. The staff is friendly and goes up and above to meet customers' needs. They have a huge selection of both prescription frames and sunglasses."
"Great selection of glasses!" echoed Yelper Thandar G. "The doctor is very knowledgeable and the staff is wonderful."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pearle Vision is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Eyewear retailer Pearle Vision arrives in Irvine
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News