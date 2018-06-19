A 51-year-old Newport Beach doctor has been charged with sending sexually suggestive messages to high school cheerleaders, officials said.Dr. David Lee Haller volunteered as a doctor at athletic events held by Newport Harbor High School from October to December 2017, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.In August and October 2017, he sent inappropriate sexual messages to two cheerleaders, one via Instagram and the other through Snapchat, the DA said.The victims contacted Newport Beach police. They in turned worked with police at the University of California Irvine, where Haller was also working as a doctor and volunteer with the cheerleading squad.Haller has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of child annoyance. He faces a potential maximum sentence of up to two years in county jail.His arraignment is scheduled for June 26.Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have been a victim to contact DA's office investigator Paul Carvo at (714)834-5025.