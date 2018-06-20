3 hot music events in Los Angeles this week

Silent Party, BET Awards edition

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a trap silent disco to a free house- and techno-infused pool party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Get pumped up for this weekend's BET Awards at a special edition silent disco party at Globe Theatre. Hosted by Urban Fetes and Millennium Age, the party will feature three different trap DJs, broadcasting simultaneously, so you can pick your poison all night.Friday, June 22, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, June 23, 2 a.m.Globe Theatre, 740 S. Broadway$15Catch underground house connoisseur Seth Troxler at Sound Nightclub this Friday night. He'll bring an eclectic collection of records for your dancing pleasure.Friday, June 22, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 23, 4 a.m.Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.$35-$40Hang poolside with the EC Twins and Sony Music on the W Hollywood's rooftop.Brothers Marc and Allister Blackham of Manchester, England, infiltrated the house scene at the age of 16. With remixes of world-famous voices, collaborations with world-famous DJs and appearances at major EDM festivals under their belts, they're on their way to becoming a household name.Saturday, June 23, 1-7 p.m.W Hollywood, 6250 Hollywood Blvd.Free with RSVP