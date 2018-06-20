Renting in Los Angeles: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
823 N. Hudson Ave. (Hollywood)
Listed at $1,600/month, this studio is located at 823 N. Hudson Ave.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect to see carpeted floors, closet space, a stove and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
301 N. Alvarado St., #105 (Westlake)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 301 N. Alvarado St. It's also listed for $1,600/month for its 490 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
6310 Sylmar Ave. (Van Nuys)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 6310 Sylmar Ave. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 705 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts assigned parking. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
3956 W. 27th St. (Jefferson Park)
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3956 W. 27th St. that's going for $1,600/month.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, new countertops, closet space and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
5233 Monte Vista St. (Highland Park)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 5233 Monte Vista St. It's listed for $1,599/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, a spacious closet and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)