From boba to bar stools: Here are the newest businesses to debut in Irvine

Pearle Vision
PHOTO: pearle vision/YELP
Pearle Vision is a national chain that recently opened at 3800D Barranca Parkway in West Park. With locations across the United States, the spot features on-site prescription sunglasses and eyeglasses in various styles. Eye care professionals are on hand to expertly assist you with your eyewear needs.
Eyeglass cleaning and free adjustments are also available at any participating Pearle Vision center. (Check out the website here for additional information.)
Urban Home
Photo: kelley u./Yelp
Now open at 700 Spectrum Center Drive is Urban Home, a store specializing in urban-style decor and furniture.
Situated near the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Irvine Spectrum Center, the new establishment has additional locations throughout SoCal and features everything from love seats and sectionals to outdoor hammocks and bar stools.
A variety of home accessories are also on hand like kitchen essentials, candles, artwork, pillows and rugs. (Visit the website here for a full listing of products.)
It's Boba Time
Photo: Eunice L./Yelp
Regional chain It's Boba Time, with outposts across Southern California, continues its expansion with a new shop at 3905 Irvine Blvd. in north Irvine.
The spot offers an extensive selection of bubble-focused drinks, juices and smoothies with flavors like coconut mango, wintermelon, chai and red bean, to name a few.
Fresh acai bowls, slushies and hot and iced coffees are on offer as well. (Check out the full menu here.)