TRAFFIC

Long Beach Broadway Corridor work begins

LONG BEACH --
Work has begun on a massive overhaul of the Broadway Corridor in Long Beach.


The Broadway Corridor is the first and largest infrastructure project from Measure A funds.

The project extends from Alamitos to Redondo avenues.

Plans call for introducing a pedestrian village in a high-traffic area.

The improvements will include safer bike lanes and a road configuration that's designed to slow down vehicles.

Residents can expect wider sidewalks and increased pedestrian areas at intersections.

A smaller aspect of the project began earlier this year, adding 121 new parking spaces along 1st and 2nd streets.

The project is scheduled for completion in November.
