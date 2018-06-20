Long Beach Broadway Corridor work begins

LONG BEACH --Work has begun on a massive overhaul of the Broadway Corridor in Long Beach.
The Broadway Corridor is the first and largest infrastructure project from Measure A funds.
The project extends from Alamitos to Redondo avenues.
Plans call for introducing a pedestrian village in a high-traffic area.
The improvements will include safer bike lanes and a road configuration that's designed to slow down vehicles.
Residents can expect wider sidewalks and increased pedestrian areas at intersections.
A smaller aspect of the project began earlier this year, adding 121 new parking spaces along 1st and 2nd streets.
The project is scheduled for completion in November.