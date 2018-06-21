Accused Thousand Oaks child predator arrested 18 years after fleeing country

In 1999, Julio Alberto Anaya, was accused of molesting five girls ranging in age from 6 to 11 in Thousand Oaks. (Thousand Oaks PD)

By ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A Southern California man who fled the country in 2000 after being accused of molesting five underage girls has been arrested after authorities found him living under an assumed name on the East Coast.

In 1999, Julio Alberto Anaya, now 47, was accused of molesting five girls ranging in age from 6 to 11.

Thousand Oaks police arrested him in December 1999 and the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed 15 felony counts against him for lewd acts upon a child under age 14.

He made at least one court appearance and then in April 2000 he posted the $250,000 bail.

A month later Anaya failed to appear in Ventura County Superior Court and an arrest warrant was issued.

Earlier this year detectives learned that Anaya had fled to El Salvador but had returned to the United States a few years ago and was living under an assumed identity in Severn, Maryland.

They worked with authorities in Anne Arundel County and Anaya was arrested on June 8. He was extradited and flown back to Ventura County this week.

Anaya is now being held without bail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fugitivefugitive arrestchild sex assaultsex crimesThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News