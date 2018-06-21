REAL ESTATE

Santa Monica airport adding park space

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Santa Monica's Airport Park is expanding.



The project will add 12 acres of green space to the current park.

The new area comes from the reclaiming of aircraft parking at the southeast corner of the airport.

The expanded park will have new sports fields, a jogging track and an elevated berm to view airplanes.

It will also boast a multipurpose field and a community garden.

The developer says the landscape design is inspired by its industrial surroundings.

The nonprofit group Airport2Park hopes to transform the entire 227-acre airport into park space.

That may be possible when the airport closes in 2028.
