Officials at the Torrance Memorial Medical Center have broken ground on the new Hunt Cancer Center.The new 37,000-square foot facility will consolidate cancer care in the South Bay under one roof.This will triple the size of the current oncology area for the hospital.The center will offer a 32-station infusion center, with each patient getting a generously sized station and access to a multimedia infotainment system.The center will be conveniently located next to the Polak Imaging Pavilion for patients in need of diagnostic imaging.The center is named after the late Donald Hunt, founder of South Bay-based Hunt Enterprises, and his wife Priscilla.The Hunt Family pledged $34 million to Torrance Memorial.The Hunt Cancer Center is scheduled for completion in summer to late fall 2019.