L.A. Chinese Restaurant opens its doors in South Los Angeles

Photo: L.A. Chinese Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. Called L.A. Chinese Restaurant, the new arrival is located at 1929 S. San Pedro St. in South Los Angeles.

The restaurant -- in the space formerly occupied by J&J Chinese Restaurant -- specializes in traditional dishes like steamed chicken dumplings, fried wontons, teriyaki chicken and spicy curry beef.

A selection of noodles and rice bowls are also on hand, with options like pineapple fried rice and Singapore-style rice noodles -- curry flavored with shrimp and chicken. Party trays and lunch specials are also available. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With 2.5 stars on Yelp, L.A. Chinese Restaurant is still finding its footing.

Julie L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 15, said, "Pretty good food -- I ordered blindly on GrubHub (meaning I didn't check any reviews first). Great portions and higher quality food than you get at those cheap places in strip malls all over L.A."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. L.A. Chinese Restaurant is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
