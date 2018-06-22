Man steals gun from Victorville courthouse, assaults staff, others

A 38-year-old man was arrested after breaking into a Victorville courthouse, stealing a firearm and assaulting people with it, sheriff's officials say.The suspect, identified as Desmond Simon, of Barstow, was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, criminal threats, commercial burglary, illegal discharge of a firearm, and PRCS hold.It started when dispatchers received several calls shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday about an armed man discharging a gun into the air in the area of Civic Drive, south of Roy Rogers Drive.San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said Simon, while armed with a screwdriver, entered the Victorville Superior Courthouse, pushed a janitorial staff member to the ground, forced open a gun locker and stole a firearm. Simon contacted another maintenance worker, pointed the gun at him and threatened to kill the victim.Soon after, officials said, Simon left the courthouse and contacted a victim at her car. While pointing the firearm at the victim, Simon ordered her to open a business at the MGR Service building. When she refused, Simon fired a round into the door. The victim ran away and was able to escape Simon.Officials said the armed man then broke into an adjacent business and another victim saw him inside. Simon chased this victim, but she was able to get inside her vehicle. Before she was able to drive away, Simon struck the victim's vehicle with the bottom of the firearm.Officials said none of the victims were injured.Simon continued walking down the street, away from the businesses, until deputies found him with the firearm and saw him fire the gun into the air. Deputies gave verbal commands to Simon, who complied and was then taken into custody without incident, according to sheriff's officials.The firearm was recovered, and deputies determined it belonged to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Sheriff's officials said Simon is a documented gang member and a convicted felon. Since 2001, Simon has been arrested approximately 38 times for numerous charges.