SOCIETY

Scratchers player wins $750K in Panorama City

By ABC7.com staff
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Marco Vega was craving Mexican sweet bread to go along with his McDonald's coffee, so he walked across the street to a Short Stop store on Van Nuys Boulevard to grab some.

Once inside the Panorama City store, he also bought a selection of California Lottery Scratchers. The first game Vega scratched was a non-winner, but on the $10 Mystery Crossword, he uncovered all 10 words needed to win the top prize of $750,000.

"I knew I'd won something, but not that much," Vega recalled with a laugh.

Vega said he usually just plays Scratchers games for fun and the most he's ever won before this was $120.

"It's always in the back of your head that you can win it big," Vega said. "I'm still in disbelief."

The win came at a great time for Vega, whose L.A. County house recently burned down.

He plans on using the winnings to help his family, including his mom, who lost her home to foreclosure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymoneyPanorama CityLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
Mega Millions prize approaches half a billion dollars
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News