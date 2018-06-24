REAL ESTATE

Multi-family residential building called Pico Eleven taking shape in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A new multi-family residential development known as Pico Eleven is taking shape in Santa Monica.


The Pico Boulevard project will have 32 two-bedroom apartments, including 11 rent controlled units. In addition, four units will be reserved for very low-income households.

The building will be divided up into three sections separated by two courtyards.

The California Beach House-style building will have a faade of natural wood. There will be two levels of underground parking for 64 vehicles.

The development will be completed later this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estate developmentrental propertyLos Angeles CountySanta Monica
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News