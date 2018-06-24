Water's Edge building nearly complete in Playa Vista

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --Construction is underway on an $80 million office building in Playa Vista. WE3 is the third and final building in the Water's Edge complex.
Water's Edge is a forerunner of the campus-style office parks. The tenants in the first two buildings include: video game company Electronic Arts, ad agency Doner and Pop Media Group.
Water's Edge has an Olympic-sized swimming pool, sand volleyball court and a gym operated by LA Fitness.
The new project will be a modern six-story, 160,000-square-foot building. The architect describes the building's faade as "floating" with its perforated skin inspired by the play of light on water.
WE3 is expected to be completed in April 2020.