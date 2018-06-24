Water's Edge building nearly complete in Playa Vista

Construction is underway on an $80 million office building in Playa Vista. WE3 is the third and final building in the Water's Edge complex.Water's Edge is a forerunner of the campus-style office parks. The tenants in the first two buildings include: video game company Electronic Arts, ad agency Doner and Pop Media Group.Water's Edge has an Olympic-sized swimming pool, sand volleyball court and a gym operated by LA Fitness.The new project will be a modern six-story, 160,000-square-foot building. The architect describes the building's faade as "floating" with its perforated skin inspired by the play of light on water.WE3 is expected to be completed in April 2020.