Temecula Olive Oil Company opens its doors in Laguna Beach

A new store and tasting room to score olive oil and more has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Temecula Olive Oil Company, is located at 263 Forest Ave.
The family-owned and operated company -- with additional outposts throughout Southern California -- prides itself on using only 100 percent California olive fruit, the business says on its site.
An assortment of high quality olive oils, lotions, herbs and more is available for purchase; and complimentary tastings are also on offer for many of the Temecula Olive Oil Company products. (Visit the website here for additional information or to browse the Laguna Beach store.)
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Samantha P., whoreviewed the new spot on May 23, said, "This place is absolutely amazing! You must visit when in Laguna Beach, CA! I did a tasting with Debbie, and it was beyond amazing."
Head on over to check it out: Temecula Olive Oil Company is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
