FOOD & DRINK

Temecula Olive Oil Company opens its doors in Laguna Beach

Photo: Lori L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new store and tasting room to score olive oil and more has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Temecula Olive Oil Company, is located at 263 Forest Ave.

The family-owned and operated company -- with additional outposts throughout Southern California -- prides itself on using only 100 percent California olive fruit, the business says on its site.

An assortment of high quality olive oils, lotions, herbs and more is available for purchase; and complimentary tastings are also on offer for many of the Temecula Olive Oil Company products. (Visit the website here for additional information or to browse the Laguna Beach store.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Samantha P., whoreviewed the new spot on May 23, said, "This place is absolutely amazing! You must visit when in Laguna Beach, CA! I did a tasting with Debbie, and it was beyond amazing."

Head on over to check it out: Temecula Olive Oil Company is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLaguna Beach
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News