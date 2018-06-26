In bloom: Check out 4 of Los Angeles' newest plant nurseries

NAMOO
271 S. Western Ave., Koreatown
Photo: namoo/Yelp
NAMOO is a family-owned gift shop and plant nursery featuring a variety of succulents, large plants and cacti, as well as an array of planters and arrangements. A variety of houseplants are on offer as well, like aloe vera, ferns and English ivy.
NAMOO currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Leslie B., who reviewed the shop on June 22, wrote, "This place is an absolute gem! Annie was nothing but spectacularly helpful and sweet, giving me suggestions and some soil to get my wooden succulent bed started! ... The small shop is filled with cute, high-end planters and arrangements, so many that it was hard to choose!"
"This shop is owned by a super friendly brother-sister duo!" noted Yelper Alexandra S. "The shop itself is smaller, but artfully stocked full of beautiful plants and pots in an array of shapes and sizes."
NAMOO is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Artemisia Nursery
5068 Valley Blvd., El Sereno
Photo: Artemisia Nursery/Yelp
Situated in northeast Los Angeles is Artemisia Nursery -- a retail plant spot specializing in native California plants and succulents.
According to its Yelp page, the business is not only passionate about plants, but also wildlife habitat gardening, permaculture, edible gardens and more. Expect to find fremontodendrons (shrubs), along with native plants like sage, buckwheat, ceanothus (California lilacs) and seasonal heirloom vegetables.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Artemisia Nursery has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Hillary B. wrote, "Just discovered this place! Such an adorable shop with lots of beautiful plants and unique pots. Bought a monstera plant and they repotted it for me while I browsed. Very friendly people."
And Corinne S. added, "Cute nursery with a nice selection of succulents and California native plants. Super helpful and knowledgeable owners! Happy to have them in the neighborhood."
Artemisia Nursery is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Le Petit Garden
8017 Melrose Ave., Melrose
PHOTO: REBECCA S./YELP
Le Petit Garden is a DIY gardening studio in which patrons can customize everything from plants and miniatures to potting mix and containers. Come check out the spot's "living wall" -- a full display of houseplants featuring a variety of succulents, flowers, foliage and herbs.
The nursery holds weekly workshops, private parties and corporate events, while also excepting last-minute walk-ins. Visit the company's Facebook page for themed workshops and promotions.
Le Petit Garden currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Susan K., who visited the business on June 7, wrote, "What a super cute spot! I was looking to go on a date somewhere different, not your ordinary cooking classes ... but potting your favorite plant? Awesomeness! I would also recommend for children as well! Affordable prices! Super friendly staff!"
"I was so happy to have had bumped into this place by accident," said Yelper Marlene C. "It's like a Build-A-Bear workshop, but with beautiful tropical plants! They also give you tips and tricks to help you take care of your plant(s)."
Le Petit Garden is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday-Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
Orchard Supply Hardware
4905 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz
Photo: Andrea L./Yelp
Orchard Supply Hardware is a building supply store and nursery that recently debuted in Los Feliz. The retail chain -- with over 80 additional outposts in California, Oregon and Florida -- carries hardware, tools, gardening supplies, seeds and more, in addition to an extensive selection of succulents and plants.
Yelpers are generally positive about Orchard Supply Hardware, which currently holds four stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Francis D. wrote, "This is probably the best hardware store I've ever been to. The employees are incredibly nice and personable. I've visited a few times and they remembered me!"
"Everyone is so nice and helpful," echoed Yelper Andy H. "The store is very clean and they have a parking garage, which is really convenient."
Orchard Supply Hardware is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.