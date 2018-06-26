FOOD & DRINK

Get frozen yogurt and more at Van Nuys' new Menchie's outpost

Photo: Menchie's/Yelp

By Hoodline
A national chain offering self-serve frozen yogurt has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Van Nuys, called Menchie's, is located at 14523 Sherman Way.

With locations from Alaska to New York, Menchie's features a seasonal menu that includes flavors like banana pudding with vanilla wafers, angel food cake, cold brew coffee and crisp Irish mint.

Toppings range from fresh fruit and cheesecake pieces to boba and chocolate rocks, and customizable frozen yogurt cakes are also on offer for all occasions, in addition to ready-made options. (Visit the website here for a full list of flavors and toppings.)

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Menchie's is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Stephanie E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 3, said, "I was so happy they opened a frozen yogurt spot in my area! Menchie's is a personal favorite and this one sure didn't disappoint! They have a variety of different yogurts and toppings, and their place is always so clean."

"Love this new Menchie's!" said Yelper Liza K. "I'm in the area regularly and always craving a refreshing hits-the-spot-every-time bowl of froyo. It's fast and fun."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Menchie's is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
