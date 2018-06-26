New skin care spa JE Beauté makes its debut in Newport Beach

Looking for a new spot to score a rejuvenating facial and other beauty treatments? A new business is here to help. Located at 180 Newport Center Drive, Suite 200, the fresh arrival is called JE Beaute.
The spa uses top-tier products like Valmont, which contains natural ingredients from Switzerland, as well as Aromatherapy Associates from London. Services range from brightening treatments and body scrubs to eyelash services and facials.
With just one review so far, JE Beaute has already made a positive impression.
Mi H., who reviewed the new spot on June 15, wrote, "Finally, I was able to find a facial place where both the front desk and estheticians are professional and incredible. ... After my appointment, my face was hydrated and glowing for days after."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. JE Beaute is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Visit the establishment's Yelp page here to request an appointment.
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNewport Beach
healthHoodlineNewport Beach