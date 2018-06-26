FOOD & DRINK

Rise and Shine: Here are Fullerton's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

Early Bird. | Photo: Sam S./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants around Fullerton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Early Bird



Photo: alex l./Yelp

Topping the list is Early Bird. Located at 1000b E. Bastanchury Road, the New American spot is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Fullerton, boasting four stars out of 1,823 reviews on Yelp.

Using locally sourced California ingredients, the eatery provides diner dishes in the form of omelets, sandwiches and more. Breakfast offerings include duck confit hash; an Elvis waffle with bananas, Nutella and bacon; and traditional eggs Benedict. (You can view the full menu here.)

2. Shorty'z



PHOTO: ryan c./YELP

Next up is Shorty'z, situated right by California State University Fullerton at 1631 N. Placentia Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 490 reviews on Yelp, the traditional diner has proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, expect to find classic breakfast combos like chocolate chip pancakes with bacon and eggs, cheese omelets with hash browns and corned beef hash with English muffins.

3. Matador Cantina



PHOTO: julie h./YELP

Matador Cantina, located at 111 N. Harbor Blvd. in historic downtown Fullerton, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 1,526 reviews.

Helmed by executive chef David Dennis, Matador Cantina offers up a fusion of traditional and contemporary Mexican-inspired cuisine, the restaurant explains on its site.

Brunch offerings include a vegetarian omelet with pepper jack hash browns, cinnamon-crusted French toast and bacon monkey bread, freshly served in a cast iron skillet with cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sauce. (You can check out the full breakfast/brunch menu here.)

4. Rialto Cafe



Photo: Stephanie N./Yelp

Check out Rialto Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 991 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gourmet New American spot at 108 W. Wilshire Ave.

Beginning as a movie theater in the early 1920s, Rialto has stayed true to its origins, providing retro charm to downtown Fullerton. Classic breakfast and brunch fare is on offer, and those with a sweet tooth will discover treats like stuffed French toast and crepes served with creme anglaise. (See the full menu here.)

5. Green Bliss



Photo: Marissa R./Yelp

Finally, there's Green Bliss, a local favorite with four stars out of 715 reviews. Stop by 305 N. Harbor Blvd., Suite 103 to hit up the breakfast and gluten-free spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

Specialties include breakfast and brunch favorites like fresh bagels and croissants with vegan cream cheese, avocado toast and German pancakes with berries and cheese blintz.

Want to try the best espresso in town? This spot bills itself as serving the best brewed local coffee, according to its website. Come try a fresh cup of joe or one of the diner's popular espresso drinks like the honey vanilla, Irish cream or coconut milk latte. (You can view the full menu here.)
