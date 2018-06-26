New Filipino restaurant Ma'am Sir opens its doors in Silver Lake

Looking to chow down on some Filipino fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Ma'am Sir, the fresh addition is located at 4330 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.
The restaurant is helmed by renowned chef Charles Olalia, whose resume includes downtown's Rice Bar and Patina, Eater Los Angeles reports.
Everything is meant to be split family-style, in a similar fashion to the Filipino "pica-pica" style of shared dining. Expect to see plates like lemongrass adobo chicken wings, pancit deviled eggs, butter-roasted garlic prawns and taro leaf curry lobster. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has received a good response.
Errol I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 16, said, "The pork liempo is a must with its crispy skin that you will ask for more! We also ordered and liked the baked mussels and the chicken adobo. Then we finished it off with the banana bibingka that was to die for!"
"All I can say is that this has the wow factor," said Yelper Minet C. "My son is very picky with Filipino food, but he loved everything here. Great food, the service was awesome and the ambiance was perfect."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ma'am Sir is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
