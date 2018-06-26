Craving ramen? Check out these 5 Los Angeles newcomers

Kopan Ramen - Northridge
19500 Plummer St., Northridge
Photo: glenn a./Yelp
Northridge's Kopan Ramen is a Japanese noodle spot -- with 13 locations throughout Southern California -- featuring customizable ramen bowls, signature rolls, bibimbap, poke and more.
This spot boils its pork for 16 hours in order to produce a rich and creamy tonkotsu broth. Patrons can choose from an assortment of proteins and ramen toppings, with sides like gyoza, chashu fried rice and calamari rings. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out 64 reviews, Kopan Ramen is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Antoine G., who reviewed the restaurant on June 17, wrote, "Had the kopan black ramen. Broth is very good, with a strong flavor of mushroom and a generous amount of black garlic oil. Noodles were thin and medium firm, a good combination."
"I love Kopan Ramen," said Yelper Glenn A. "I have eaten at several of their locations and the food is always great. From their signature ramens, sushi, rice bowls, sides and desserts everything is delicious and, best of all, it's very affordable.
Kopan Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Momota Ramen House
3019 S. Figueroa St., University Park
PHOTO: yoon k./YELP
Momota Ramen House is a spot to score ramen and more in University Park. Offerings include Hakata tonkotsu with green onions, kikurage (wood ear) mushrooms, sesame seeds, pork chashu and house chiles; and classic shoyu ramen consisting of chicken broth, green onions, bamboo shoots, diced onions, dried seaweed, spinach and pork belly chashu.
The eatery, with an additional outpost in Koreatown, prepares all broths and fixings in-house daily using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Momota Ramen House only has two reviews on Yelp thus far, which give it a 4.5-star rating.
Stephanie M., who reviewed the new spot on May 31, wrote, "The ramen was delicious. I bought the spicy miso ramen and selected Sayonara as the spice level. Unlike most places where the food claims to be spicy, this ramen actually was just that, which was a nice surprise considering I have a high spice tolerance."
"Hakata tonkosu ramen broth is legit," added Yelper Steven L. "Very nice full-flavored broth."
Momota Ramen House is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight daily.
Hachioji Craft Ramen
313 E. First St., Downtown
Photo: kenny k./Yelp
Hachioji Craft Ramen is a sister restaurant to L.A. stapleDaikokuya, which has five local outposts. The new ramen spot has opened its doors near the flagship location in Little Tokyo. Situated in the former San Sui Tei spot, this eatery strives to bring fresh and modern fare inspired by the ramen of Hachioji -- a suburb of western Tokyo.
Five types of ramen are on offer, including two vegan options, shio (salt), shoyu (soy sauce) and a dry version sans broth. Taste enhancers like spicy miso and chili pesto are also available for those seeking an extra kick.
Yelpers are generally positive about Hachioji Craft Ramen, which currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
James K., who visited on June 15, wrote, "I got the shoyu-type of ramen. They use lots of minced onion instead of green onion and smoked duck instead of chashu, but both made the dish lighter and absolutely delightful to eat. ... Highly recommend to anyone who wants to try a unique type of ramen not typically found in the U.S."
And Yelper Joanna L. said, "Love the dry ramen with the hot spicy sauce. This place is amazing and the service is also great!"
Hachioji Craft Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
JINYA Ramen Bar
700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite B., Downtown
Photo: JINYA Ramen Bar/Yelp
Next up is L.A.-based chain JINYA Ramen Bar, which is serving up fresh ramen in downtown Los Angeles. Its latest location offers up specialty bowls like the JINYA Black Tonkotsu -- thin noodles in a rich pork bone broth with pork chashu, wood ear mushrooms and a seasoned egg.
Non-ramen fare is also on hand like poke mini "tacos" and Japanese-style curry rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)
JINYA Ramen Bar's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Lou M., who reviewed it on June 20, wrote, "I tried the chef special and I kept getting it because it was consistently good to me. The small bites are all tasteful. The tacos were my favorite."
"I ordered the spicy tonkotsu ramen and an iced tea," shared Yelper Stacey D. "It was really quick service but the ramen was delicious. The noodles were perfect and the pork was tender."
JINYA Ramen Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Ginza Ramen
709 S. Vermont Ave., Koreatown
Photo: ran t./Yelp
Ginza Ramen features ramen offerings ranging from chashu and beef to katsu and miso tofu. A selection of appetizers and rice bowls are also available, with options like egg rolls, fried squid, veggie tempura and shrimp fried rice.
Ginza Ramen's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 41 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Sang K., who reviewed the restaurant on May 2, wrote, "This place has a nice atmosphere, nice seating and the waitress has a nice manner. Overall cheap and delicious ramen."
"I had the lunch combination with vegetarian ramen and a takoyaki," said Yelper David C. "Their takoyaki tastes exactly how I would expect takoyaki to taste. Crispy exterior with fluffy breading inside and a piece of octopus in the center. Their vegetarian ramen had a thick and soulful miso broth with vegetables and an egg."
Ginza Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.